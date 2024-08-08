Director, assistant director of Riviera Beach Utility Special District no longer employed

This is a breaking news story. To receive alerts and updates on breaking news, download our news app here.

WPTV has learned that the director and assistant director of the Riviera Beach Utility Special District are no longer employed there.

The city council voted last month to remove Director Michael Low from his position following the district's handling of water quality concerns last year and multiple health code violations that resulted in $80,000 in fines.

The council did not have the authority to fire Low as a city employee, and at a later meeting, decided that City Manager Jonathan Evans and the assistant director of the utility district, Steven Doyle, would lead the district until a new director was hired.

WPTV learned on July 24 that the Florida Department of Health had notified the city of additional potential health code violations and requested copies of those notices.

On Thursday, an email from a Riviera Beach webmaster address responding to the public records request said, "I do not have access to the requested information, the Director nor the Assistant Director is here any longer."

LinkedIn and other job sites show an assistant utility director listing was posted one day ago.

WPTV is working to learn more from the city's leadership.

