2 new lawsuits filed against Urban Air Adventure Park in Port St. Lucie over injury claims

Two new lawsuits have been filed against Urban Air Adventure Park in Port St. Lucie, alleging customers were seriously injured at the facility due to negligence and poor supervision.

One alleged victim claims he broke his ankle after falling into a shallow ball pit. The parents of another child claim their son was hurt when someone dove at him in the dodgeball area.

The lawsuits come after 6-year-old Emma Riddle was killed in a go-kart crash at the location on Dec. 6, 2025. The go-karts are no longer operating at the facility.

Emma Riddle's family has not yet filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Urban Air, but their attorney told me they plan to do so shortly after completing their own investigation.

The owner of the Urban Air franchise has not returned calls for comment.

