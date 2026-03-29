Windy scattered showers with rough surf and hazardous ocean waters

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida is dealing with a windy and unsettled weather pattern to start the week, with rough surf, strong onshore winds and periods of rain continuing through Monday.

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A strong pressure difference between high pressure to the north and a stalled front to the south is driving gusty easterly winds across the region.

Along the Atlantic coast, winds will frequently gust high enough to make outdoor conditions feel blustery and at times difficult, especially near the beaches.

Those persistent onshore winds are also creating very dangerous marine and beach conditions. Seas in the Atlantic remain extremely rough, and the surf along the east coast is hazardous.

A high risk of rip currents continues, and conditions are unsafe for swimming. Boating is also strongly discouraged as waves remain large and choppy.

At the same time, rounds of showers will continue to move in off the ocean throughout the day and into tonight. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible, although severe weather is not expected.

Even so, some of the heavier downpours could lead to localized street flooding, especially in urban areas along the southeast coast where repeated showers move over the same locations.

Temperatures remain relatively mild behind the recent front, with daytime highs staying near seasonal levels and slightly cooler conditions along the immediate coast due to the persistent breeze. Overnight conditions will stay on the mild side as well.

As we move into Monday and Tuesday, winds will slowly ease but remain breezy, and the ocean will take longer to calm down.

Showers will still develop, especially during the afternoon as the sea breeze moves inland, though activity will gradually become more typical for South Florida.

By the middle of the week, a warming trend will take hold, with temperatures climbing above normal and a more familiar pattern of isolated afternoon showers returning. Looking ahead to late week, there are early that a more active weather pattern could develop again, but details remain uncertain.

For now, the biggest concern remains the dangerous beach conditions and gusty winds. If you’re heading outside, especially near the coast, use caution and stay out of the water.