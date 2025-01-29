WHAT TO EXPECT: Gorgeous weather continues all week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sunshine, mild temps, comfortable humidity, and a light wind continues another couple days!

This morning a few areas of patchy fog in the inland areas. This will lift mid morning and then we will see mostly sunny to partly sunny skies with some high clouds streaming in through the day. We will have mild temps in the mid-upper 70s with comfortable humidity. Just a light wind expected.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of Jan. 29, 2025

Tonight mostly clear with a few areas of fog possible around the lake and inland Treasure Coast. Lows near 50 for the Treasure Coast and upper 50s for the Palm Beaches.

Thursday will be very nice also with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s and comfortable humidity.

By Friday the southeast winds will pick up, and temps/humidity will be a bit warmer. Highs will push 80 but it will feel warmer thanks to the increase in humidity.

On the weekend, temps will be warm and humid, in the low 80s with humidity will coming up more. A front will push south but stall and dissipate just to our north, Rain chances come up a bit, but stay on the low side at this time.

