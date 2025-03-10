'Strong wind event' damages homes, overturns vehicles in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — First responders in Okeechobee County are assessing damage after strong storms blew through the area early Monday afternoon.

The Okeechobee County Emergency Management posted on Facebook that they responded to the Okeechobee Little Farms community off Northwest 102nd Street near Northwest Eighth Avenue.

The agency said Fire Rescue and the Roads Department responded to damaged homes, downed power lines and trees in the road.

Officials in Okeechobee County told WPTV reporter Joel Lopez that five homes were damaged, including three with roof damage. One of the homes was unlivable after the damage.

Two commercial buildings also sustained roof damage. A box truck and a camper were overturned by the strong winds.

Okeechobee County public information officer Strong winds scattered debris in the Okeechobee Little Farms community in Okeechobee County on March 10, 2025.

The Red Cross is at the scene assisting those affected by the storm.

No injuries have been reported.

It's unclear if the damage was caused by a tornado or straight-line winds. Okeechobee County Emergency Management is currently calling it a "strong wind event."

The National Weather Service (NWS) said a station in Okeechobee measured a peak wind gust of 68 at 12:21 p.m.

Also, the NWS said a 41 mph wind gust was reported at Witham Field Airport in Stuart.

