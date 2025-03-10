Watch Now
EF-2 tornado slammed Seminole County on Monday morning

Storms dumped rain on Central Florida on Monday morning bringing a slew of tornado warnings to the Orlando area
An EF-2 tornado slammed Seminole County, Florida on March 10.
LAKE MARY, Fla. (WESH) — Storms dumped rain on Central Florida on Monday morning, bringing a slew of tornado warnings to the Orlando area.

A radar-confirmed tornado touched down along Interstate 4 in the Longwood/Lake Mary area around 9:30 a.m. Officials said about 3,500 people are without power.

The National Weather Service confirmed it was an EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 115 mph.

Just west, trees were down and damage was reported at Sweetwater Clubhouse tennis courts north of Wekiva Springs Road.

Seminole County Fire Rescue confirmed it was helping with damage along the 2100 block of Blue Iris Place.

