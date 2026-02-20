FORECAST: When are temperatures expected to drop?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida stays on the warm and mostly quiet side to end the workweek, but a big pattern change is on the way by Sunday.

Early this morning, areas of dense fog are developing across interior communities. Some areas could see visibility drop to a quarter mile or less. The fog will gradually lift after sunrise, but similar conditions may redevelop late tonight into early Saturday morning.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for morning of Friday, Feb. 20, 2026

Otherwise, high pressure remains in control through Saturday, keeping skies mostly dry and temperatures well above average. Afternoon highs will climb into the lower to middle 80s along the coasts, while inland locations rise into the middle to upper 80s. Overnight lows will stay mild, generally in the upper 50s and 60s.

The forecast begins to change late in the weekend. A cold front is expected to move through South Florida Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. There will be enough moisture in place for scattered showers, though thunderstorm chances remain very limited.

WPTV Comparison of drought numbers in Florida from Feb. 12, 2026, to Feb. 19, 2026.

Behind the front, a much cooler and drier air mass settles in early next week. Gusty northwest winds Sunday night into Monday will usher in strong cold air advection. High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will struggle to reach 70 degrees, with many areas staying in the mid to upper 60s.

The coldest mornings appear to arrive early next week. By Tuesday morning, inland communities could fall into the upper 30s, while coastal communities stay near the middle 40s. Wind chills may fall into the upper 20s and 30s west of Lake Okeechobee, making for a noticeable taste of winter across the region.

Marine conditions remain relatively calm through Saturday but will likely deteriorate late Sunday into early next week as winds and seas build behind the front.

At the beaches, a lingering northeasterly swell is keeping a high risk of rip currents in place along the Atlantic coast.

Temperatures will gradually moderate again by the middle to latter part of next week.

