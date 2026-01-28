South Florida hospitals see surge in patients as temperature swings challenge immune systems

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — South Florida hospitals are seeing a surge in patients as fluctuating temperatures between the 40s and upper 60s challenge immune systems and spread respiratory illnesses.

Healthcare leaders report increased emergency room visits and hospitalizations as the region experiences an unusual week of cold weather, with even chillier temperatures expected this weekend.

"Ninety percent, or even higher, of these cough, cold congestions or viruses, it's really spread with droplets sneezing coughing, so you just got to be aware of that and make sure you're cleaning your hands and staying away from people who are sick," said Dr. Ethan Zimmerman, an emergency room physician with Palm Beach Health Network.

I spoke with Zimmerman as hospitals prepare for potentially more patients following this weekend's forecasted temperature drop. The back-and-forth weather has caught many residents off guard.

While most people in West Palm Beach and Boca Raton have adapted with pants and jackets, some still venture out in shorts and flip-flops.

"Oh my god, I have so many layers and I'm still cold. I can't take it and I'm from New York. Imagine. I am cold. I don't like it; I wish it would warm up already," said Romy Similien. "One minute you're hot, one minute you're cold."

Similien said despite wearing boots, hats and jackets, the weather still made her and her family sick.

"It was terrible, congestion, runny nose, runny eyes, I knew it was a cold," Similien said.

Zimmerman said flu cases have been increasing along with COVID and RSV.

The mix of hot and cold temperatures impacts immune systems, making people more susceptible to illness.

Zimmerman said emergency rooms have seen upwards of 15% more visits and hospitalizations, numbers expected to climb after this weekend's even colder weather.

According to First Alert Meteorologist Chris Sowers, a cold weather advisory has been issued for interior sections of Indian River and St. Lucie counties. Temperatures in these counties are expected to stay above freezing, but wind chills will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s.

A freeze warning affects Okeechobee County, where temperatures will drop below freezing and wind chills will reach the mid-20s. West Palm Beach has no cold weather alerts in effect but will still experience chilly conditions with low temperatures in the mid-40s and wind chills in the upper 30s to near 40.

Another challenge with cold weather is that people tend to gather indoors with friends and family, potentially accelerating virus transmission if someone is sick.

"Try to keep your distance, do the general stuff, handwashing and if you're feeling sick, general rule of thumb don't go to a family event, don't go hang out with friends," Zimmerman said. "If you're having fevers, stay home from work."

For those feeling unwell, Zimmerman recommends monitoring key symptoms.

"It's a matter of are you still breathing OK, are you vomiting or can you take Gatorade and Powerade, are you able to eat? If so, it's medicine, it's rest and it's time," Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman's best advice: trust your instincts about your own body. If you feel like you're getting sick, don't hesitate to see a doctor for evaluation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.