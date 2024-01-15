Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Possible tornadoes reported in Martin County

Only minor damage reported, Martin County Fire Rescue says
A reported tornado was spotted near the North Fork of the St. Lucie River
A tornado was spotted near the North Fork of the St. Lucie River on Jan. 15, 2024.
Posted at 6:17 PM, Jan 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-15 19:02:43-05

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A string of tornado warnings were issued for St. Lucie and Martin counties Monday afternoon.

Martin County Fire Rescue said there were reported sightings of possible tornadoes at the following locations:

  • 4:46 p.m. : The Stuart Tower reported a tornado touched down 8-10 miles west of the airport
  • 4:51 p.m. : Rescue officials received a call at 6906 Southwest Woodbine Way in Palm City for a tornado that touched down, causing the powerline to fall down and hit a palm tree
  • 4:59 p.m. : Stuart Tower reported two additional tornadoes touching down 8-10 miles northwest of the airport, apparently traveling northeast in the Palm City/Stuart area

Martin County Fire Rescue said so far there was only minor damage reported in the 6900 block of Southwest Woodbine Way.

There were also some downed trees in a residential area in a rural section of Palm City near I-95.

The National Weather Service said the "circulation" appeared to have traveled northeast toward Palm City and North River Shores and likely crossed the St. Lucie River as a waterspout.

A second storm, which prompted a tornado warning to be issued at 5:35 p.m., resulted in a funnel cloud recorded west of Interstate 95 near Becker Road.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Small south windchop, then bigger northeast windchop

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019