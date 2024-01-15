Possible tornadoes reported in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A string of tornado warnings were issued for St. Lucie and Martin counties Monday afternoon.

Martin County Fire Rescue said there were reported sightings of possible tornadoes at the following locations:



4:46 p.m. : The Stuart Tower reported a tornado touched down 8-10 miles west of the airport

4:51 p.m. : Rescue officials received a call at 6906 Southwest Woodbine Way in Palm City for a tornado that touched down, causing the powerline to fall down and hit a palm tree

4:59 p.m. : Stuart Tower reported two additional tornadoes touching down 8-10 miles northwest of the airport, apparently traveling northeast in the Palm City/Stuart area

Martin County Fire Rescue said so far there was only minor damage reported in the 6900 block of Southwest Woodbine Way.

There were also some downed trees in a residential area in a rural section of Palm City near I-95.

The National Weather Service said the "circulation" appeared to have traveled northeast toward Palm City and North River Shores and likely crossed the St. Lucie River as a waterspout.

A second storm, which prompted a tornado warning to be issued at 5:35 p.m., resulted in a funnel cloud recorded west of Interstate 95 near Becker Road.