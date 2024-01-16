Girls experience frightening situation on farm during storm

PALM CITY, Fla. — The girls were out with the horses when the wind picked up Monday afternoon.

"I started panicking," Victoria Raleigh, who was with her friend Sydney McLeod, told WPTV. "I was scared one of the trees was going to hit the barn or something or hit a horse. Whether the horses could get hurt in their stalls.

The wind made the wraps start flying and their neighbor shouted at them to get in the house.

They ran inside and the power flickered.

They say they saw the horse jumps blow over and the sky turning.

When the storm passed, they came out and saw the fence snapped and roof pulled off the pig barn. They say they were surprised because that barn hasn’t had an issue in any hurricanes.

Their donkey was a little wet from the rain and but all the animals are OK.

They hope it wont take too long to get things picked up and put back together

