Owners, horses of Blue Ridge Farms in Palm Beach County spared amidst devastating tornado damages

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Since Wednesday's deadly tornado outbreak that heavily impacted our viewing area, WPTV has been showing the devastating impacts across our community, including those feeling the effects in Jupiter Farms.

WPTV Reporter Mike Trim spoke with Monique Richter, owner of Blue Ridge Farms in northern Palm Beach County. The farm, well-loved by the local equestrian community, suffered extensive damage from a tornado before Hurricane Miltonstruck the state.

Richter recalls the moments leading up to the tornado, after getting the alert on her phone.

"I went outside to look at the sky, and there's a trash bag super right up, it didn't look right," Richter said. "I thought it was a bird."

Richter ran back inside to make sure her parents and two dogs were in a safe space.

"We went into the shower, my mom was crying, my dad was holding her and I was holding them," Richter said.

It was an emotional sight when it was safe for Richter to walk back outside.

"I went outside; complete devastation of everything I worked hard for," Richter said. "But then I ran to the side of the house, I looked at the horses, they're not even touched. We're spared, God saved us."

Richter said that, in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, it's now an all-hands-on-deck to help rebuild.

"There's a ton of companies that came and saw what happened yesterday and messaged me and said, 'We'll be here tomorrow,'" Richter said.