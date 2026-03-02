Meteorological winter is over. Here's how the season stacked up in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — March is here, which means meteorological winter is over! While we can't say for sure, we are done with chilly weather— the big temperature swings look to be over for the season.

While the first day of astronomical spring is March 20, marked by the vernal equinox, meteorological winter is based on temperature trends and model runs from December through the end of February.

Despite a warm start to winter, average temperatures ended up being slightly below average due to strong cold fronts. While it was not ranked among the top coldest winters, we did have some of the coldest days in decades.

WPTV

In early February, temperatures fell below freezing as far south as Palm Beach County. This cold snap marked the coldest temperatures since December 2010 in Vero Beach. It was also the coldest day in West Palm Beach, as well as Fort Pierce, since Christmas morning in 1989.

FLORIDA DROUGHT

Due to the rainfall during the last weekend in February, it saved us from being considered one of the top 15 driest winters. However, much of the area was at or below 50% of normal precipitation.

In West Palm Beach, up until the very last day of February, we were tied for the driest on record. However, on Feb. 28, downpours resulted in just over half an inch of much-needed rain.

The entire state of Florida continues to be in drought, a first since the U.S. Drought Monitor began in 1999.