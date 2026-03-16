Martin County lifeguards urge beachgoers to be aware of warning signs as red flags fly

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — People are hitting the beaches in South Florida for spring break.

But Monday’s rough weather conditions could impact beach and water hazards.

WATCH: 'Always watch the conditions,' says Chief Ian Montgelas with Martin County Ocean Rescue

Rough seas, red flags greet spring breakers at Martin County beaches

“[It’s] a little too rough,” said Mike Chance, who was visiting Jensen Beach on Monday . “We haven’t really been in the water, but that’s OK.”

Red flags are flying at most beaches in Martin County.

Chief Ian Montgelas with Martin County Ocean Rescue said they’re dealing with longshore currents caused from wind coming from the south.

“When you get out of the water, you may be in a different location than you did when you first entered,” said Montgelas.

But with a cold front approaching Florida, the wind can change direction, meaning possible rip currents.

“We'll start getting winds out of the north-northwest, and that may change the conditions in the ocean pretty dramatically,” said Montgelas.

WPTV Beach conditions at Bathtub Reef Beach on March 16, 2026.

And storms are already here.

Lighting was spotted a few miles away, causing Jensen Beach to close Monday afternoon.

Montgelas said you should always be on the lookout for changes in weather before hitting the beach.

“Always watch the conditions, always keep a head on a swivel,” said Montgelas. “Look at what the clouds are doing, look at what the conditions are doing. And the best thing that you can do to kind of keep your mind in that state is go to a lifeguarded beach.”

Montgelas said if you’re caught in a rip current, make sure to remain calm, and swim parallel to shore.

He said to expect red and yellow flags flying for the rest of the week.

