Rip current rescues in Palm Beach County prompt safety warning for spring break beachgoers

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — With spring break drawing thousands of visitors to South Florida beaches, Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue is alerting beachgoers to check conditions before heading into the water — and to never swim alone, even when the ocean looks calm.

The warning comes after two people were caught in a rip current Saturday at the Boynton Inlet.

WATCH BELOW: Recent rip current rescues prompt safety warning

Recent rip current rescues prompt safety warning

Lifeguards say what may look like a good place to swim can actually be one of the most dangerous. Rip currents can form quickly and pull even the strongest swimmers away from shore.

The county has also installed rescue rings across beach parks over the last year for use in emergencies.

For families like the Eversoles of Palm Beach Gardens, beach plans this weekend went a little differently than expected. Rip current warnings kept them out of the water and safely on the sand.

"We couldn't swim, the water was all over the place — and there was a red flag,” said Jeffrey Eversole. "But we had fun and we stayed safe on the beach."

Even his son, 5-year-old Alexander Eversole, understood the message.

"I did not go in the water ... because I saw the flags. My parents told me what the flag means," said Alexander.

Lifeguards are reminding beachgoers that appearances on the water can be misleading.

"Looks can always be deceiving. So, talk to the lifeguards when you arrive at the beach, look at the flag. We got a flag system," Nat Spurr, public information officer with Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue.

SIGNS TO WATCH FOR ON THE WATER

Lifeguards say rip currents can develop without warning and are not always easy to spot — though there are signs to watch for.

"A lot of times (rip currents) are visible. You can see debris or objects being taken out to sea," said Spurr.

During last spring break, from February through March, there were a total of 91 open water incidents in Palm Beach County. Lifeguards say the region is now in its busiest stretch of the year.

"Palm Beach County is an international tourist destination, and this is our busiest time of the year — from mid-February to early April, absolute peak season for us. Spring break is at its peak right now," said Spurr.

With large crowds on the beach, lifeguards are also cautioning visitors about alcohol.

"Watch alcohol consumption, I mean, this is spring break time. It's party season, so be aware of that. Drinking and open ocean don't really mix when it comes to safety," said Spurr.

Lifeguards say they are prepared for the surge in beachgoers.

"We're on top of it," said Spurr. “We're ready to patrol our beaches and make sure everybody stays safe."

If you are caught in a rip current, lifeguards advise staying calm until it dies down, swimming parallel to the shore or floating until help arrives. They also recommend always swimming near a lifeguard tower.

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