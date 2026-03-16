FORECAST: Severe weather to bring risk of damaging winds, isolated tornadoes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida is in for an active weather day, so it’s a good idea to stay weather-aware.

There’s a Level 2 Slight Risk for strong to severe storms from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. as a cold front pushes toward the Treasure Coast, then through South Florida.

WPTV

The biggest concerns are damaging wind gusts over 60 mph and quarter-size hail, though a brief tornado can’t be ruled out. Storms could develop in a couple of rounds this afternoon and evening, with local storms bubbling up after 2 p.m.. A broken line of storms is likely moving through the area during the evening and overnight hours.

Before the storms arrive, it will be warm and windy. Temperatures will quickly climb into the 80s — with a few spots approaching 90°F. Gusty southerly winds of 25 to 30 mph will make it feel blustery even outside of storms.

WPTV

Boaters should also be cautious, as hazardous marine conditions are expected with building seas and strong winds ahead of the front. Also, beach goers and spring breakers will have to deal with rip currents and lightning threats.

Once the front passes tonight, the weather will change dramatically. Much colder air will rush into the region on a breezy northerly wind. Afternoon highs on Tuesday will be 20 to 25 degrees cooler than today, topping out mainly in the 60s. The chill will linger into Tuesday night, then gradually warm again later in the week, with a return to 80-degree weather possible by the weekend.

WPTV

We will hang onto clouds through Friday then clear out and see a lot of warm sunshine over the weekend.

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**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.