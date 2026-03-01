LUNAR ECLIPSE: Blood moon coming this Tuesday. Here's when you can see it.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A total lunar eclipse will be visible during the early morning of Tuesday, March 3.

While we had a "blood moon" in March 2025, this week's event will be the last total lunar eclipse visible in North America until the night of Dec. 31, 2028, into Jan. 1, 2029.

Why is it called a blood moon?

When Earth passes between the sun and the moon during a full moon, the moon appears reddish-orange.

When can you see it?

The partial eclipse will begin just before 5 a.m. Tuesday. As the moon moves into the umbra, it will look like a bite is being taken out of it as that part of the moon inside the umbra appears very dark.

During the next hour, the moon will begin to turn a reddish color. Totality starts at 6:04 a.m. across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

You won't be able to see the end of the eclipse, as the moon will set in the totality phase at 6:44 a.m. The sun will also lighten the sky as the sunrise is 6:41 a.m. on Tuesday. Therefore, the best time to catch it is going to be just after 6 a.m.

While you can see it with the naked eye, NASA suggests binoculars or a telescope for a better view, and if you want to take a photo — use a camera on a tripod with exposures of at least several seconds.