Here's when the total lunar eclipse will be visible in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As the sun, earth, and moon align, you can catch an amazing sight early Friday morning! A total lunar eclipse will be visible across all states except a portion of Alaska.

A total lunar eclipse happens when the Earth moves between the sun and the moon, which casts a shadow onto the moon.

National News First total lunar eclipse since 2022 will happen soon. Here's how to see it

A total lunar eclipse is also called a "blood moon" for its reddish-orange appearance.

While the moon will start having a shadow at 12:55 a.m., the total eclipse will happen for about an hour between 2:26 a.m. and 3:31 a.m.

It is best to view away from city lights and light pollution.

Why will the moon look red/orange?

The sun is what makes the moon look bright each night, so when the earth comes in between, only some sunshine passes through the Earth's atmosphere to dim the moon's surface. Earth's atmosphere scatters mainly blue/violet. The longest wavelengths are what reach it, which are red and orange.

What is the difference between a solar and lunar eclipse?

The moon orbits around earth, which together orbits around the sun. Almost a year ago, a portion of the U.S. was able to see a total solar eclipse, where a new moon passed between the sun and earth during the day, casting a shadow on Earth.

How rare is a total lunar eclipse?

While a total lunar eclipse is not a rare event, as a few happen every decade, it's not always visible for the U.S.