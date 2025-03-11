'It's the last thing we own': Okeechobee family at risk of homelessness after damage from storm

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — In a heart-wrenching tale of resilience you'll see only on WPTV, an Okeechobee family is teetering on the edge of homelessness following severe storm damage to their home.

The strong storms that swept through the area on Monday, left significant destruction in their wake, flooding the home with water and leaving emergency officials to assess whether the house is still livable.

WATCH: Family speaks exclusively with WPTV reporter Joel Lopez about storm damage

The family spoke exclusively with WPTV’s Joel Lopez, as they desperately seek assistance to repair the property that has been a cherished part of their family for generations.

"It's been in my family all my life and it means a lot to me," said Brenda Norman.

She recalled fond memories of the house built by her parents back in the 1960s.Norman, 66, said she moved in when she was 6.

She said the little white house started as a trailer, but her parents built a concrete expansion that surrounds it. Now, she lives there with her daughter and two granddaughters.

"It's a loving family home, we cherish it," said Norman. "It's the last thing we have of our parents."

WATCH BELOW: Strong storms damage homes in Okeechobee County

Norman said she never got an alert about the storm, until she noticed the weather outside start to decline.

"It was a roar, you could hear it coming," said Norman. "I said everybody run now, and we huddled down in the bathroom."

A large truck was flipped on its side after strong storms blew through Okeechobee County on Monday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed with WPTV Monday night that the storms were straight-line winds and not a tornado. NWS said it will not be sending out a weather survey team.

The small, white house, now covered with a tarp to shield it from the elements, is a sanctuary filled with years of family history and cherished memories.

Norman shared her distress over the flooding. The aftermath of the storm was devastating.

WATCH: WPTV reporter Joel Lopez speaks to Okeechobee County residents impacted by straight-line wind storm

“We’ve got pots and pans and bowls everywhere, trying to keep up with the water,” she said. “Once that ceiling fell, it was like a waterfall."

The family is evaluating their situation, they are not only emotionally overwhelmed but are also facing a harsh financial reality. With no homeowners insurance to fall back on, they have little means to repair the damage.

“It’s the thought of being a mom and having your kids displaced and being homeless,” added Norman's daughter, Megan Bullock.

The family is now waiting for building inspectors to determine whether their beloved home has reached its final chapter.

"This was my grandparents, it's my mom's, it's mine, it'll be my children's," said Bullock. "This is our last foothold in Florida. This is the last thing we own."

Despite the challenges, the family is determined to save their house.

WATCH: Family recalls views of severe storm in Okeechobee County

“There is no option; there is no standing still. You gotta keep going,” Bullock stated with resilience in her voice.

American Red Cross also visited the family.

Friends and neighbors have rallied to help the family with cleanup and labor, showcasing the power of community support during difficult times.

If you would like to help the Norman family navigate this crisis, a fundraising page has been established as every little bit helps this family stay afloat during this challenging period.

“I don’t even know if there are enough stars in the sky to match the amount of stories that are here in this home and this property,” said Bullock.