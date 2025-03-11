Family displaced, others impacted following severe thunderstorm in Okeechobee County

Intense straight-line winds tore through Okeechobee County Monday afternoon, causing considerable damage and even displacing a family of four in the Little Farms community.

Okeechobee County officials say the family, who lived along Northwest 102nd Street, has damage to the home's roof.

WPTV reporter Joel Lopez visited the house as American Red Cross trucks and crews were on the scene helping the family.

The granddaughter of the homeowner, Harli Slone, said the roof was already damaged from last year's storms, playing a factor in the amount of damage that was sustained Monday.

The roof has been tarped, but Slone said pieces of the ceiling are falling and they are unsure if the home is structurally safe.

Slone has set up a GoFundMe page to help repair the damages.

David Brazil was inside his house during the storm. Now, a giant branch rests on the roof above his bedroom.

"I'm glad no one got hurt," Brazil said.

Across the street, a large RV is tipped over on its side, belonging to Jose Pozos who was at work at the time of the storm when he got a call from his wife crying.

"She was cooking over there on this side and my little boy was over there in the house," Pozos said.

He said she noticed the weather turn when suddenly she felt the impact.

"She just went down under the table I guess, and she was trying to get up but there was stuff flying all the way around," Pozos said.

Pozos has cows, goats dogs and other animals who were outside during the storm. He is starting to see if all his animals are accounted for.

WPTV

Lopez asked the Pozos what he estimated the damage is to his belongings, he said he didn't have any idea. He said his next step is clean up and to call his insurance company.

WPTV Reporter Michael Hoffman spoke to Wania Corcoran and her husband, who have lived in their Okeechobee home for almost three years with their 30 chickens. At around 1 p.m., Corcoran was shocked at what she saw outside.

“The chickens flying, the table, flying, everything else there, flying,” Corcoran said.

Nobody was injured and the animals are all okay, but Corcoran says, it all happened so fast.

“I'm used to hurricanes,” Corcoran said. “There was no warning. There was no warning. It was fast, really fast. Thank God we are alive."

The Corcoran family says their home and their vehicles were damaged, but not destroyed.

But even though it hasn't even been 24 hours, cleanup is already underway.