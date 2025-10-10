Woodmill Pond neighbors reflect on tornadoes as home still being repaired 1 year later

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County neighbors are marking one year since tornadoes impacted multiple areas.

On Thursday, WPTV’s Zitlali Solache revisited the Woodmill Pond neighborhood as repairs are still underway.

“You know, it’s hard to believe it’s already been a year,” said resident Kevin Carlson. “The moment that it hit was the most terrifying thing I’ve ever experienced in my life.”

Kevin and Lisa Carlson spoke with WPTV last year just moments after the tornado struck. The Carlsons had just moved into their new home weeks prior and recall the tornado touching down on their street as it ripped through trees, windows, and cars.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woodmill Pond community experiences extensive tornado damage

Stuart community experiences extensive tornado damage

“It makes you just grateful for what you have and remembering not to sweat the little stuff and what’s important is your safety and your health,” said Lisa.

On Thursday, they reflected and said reconstruction efforts have been moving along, like new roofing, garage doors, and impact windows.

WPTV

“They have been working so hard and diligently to get this taken care of,” said Kevin. “Our board members have been fantastic in making sure that were all take care of well and restoring our community even better than it was before.”

The two said from the tragedy, they gained resilience and community.

“We pray for families who lost a lot and just know that our hearts are out to anyone who’s still suffering through this thing,” said Kevin.

