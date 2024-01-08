Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Gov. Ron DeSantis activates Florida National Guard ahead of severe weather threat

South Florida, much of Treasure Coast under marginal threat
Strong storms heading toward South Florida as we head into Tuesday evening. But ahead of that system for Monday, we will see increasing clouds.
desantis.png
Posted at 5:18 PM, Jan 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-08 17:19:58-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The threat of severe weather Tuesday has prompted the governor of Florida to activate the state's National Guard.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued the order Monday afternoon as the state prepares for potentially damaging winds and tornadoes.

There is a marginal threat of severe weather across South Florida and much of the Treasure Coast. However, there is a slight chance for Central Florida and an enhanced threat in north Florida.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Weather

Severe storms possible Tuesday followed by cooler weather later this week

Steve Villanueva
5:50 AM, Jan 08, 2024

South Florida and the Treasure Coast could see winds of more than 60 mph accompanying any thunderstorm and maybe a tornado as well.

The timeline is roughly 6 p.m. through about midnight. Once the storms clear, much cooler and drier air will push in behind the system for Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis urged residents to make preparations for their homes and property ahead of the severe weather event.

Patronis issued the following reminders and tips:

  • Make sure to stock up on food and water and take only what you need
  • Never run a generator inside or too close to your home or garage
  • Take photos of items in your home to help make the recovery process easier
  • Gather all insurance, financial and other important documents and secure them in plastic bags
  • Secure outdoor objects, such as grills and lawn furniture, so that it cannot get displaced by high winds
  • Use carbon monoxide detectors. Since carbon monoxide can be produced by a number of fuel-burning devices, it’s important to have carbon monoxide alarms on every level of your home. This will ensure every person in the home can hear and be alerted to the emergency

Read the order below:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Waves continue Saturday then fading

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019