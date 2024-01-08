Gov. Ron DeSantis activates Florida National Guard ahead of severe weather threat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The threat of severe weather Tuesday has prompted the governor of Florida to activate the state's National Guard.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued the order Monday afternoon as the state prepares for potentially damaging winds and tornadoes.

There is a marginal threat of severe weather across South Florida and much of the Treasure Coast. However, there is a slight chance for Central Florida and an enhanced threat in north Florida.

South Florida and the Treasure Coast could see winds of more than 60 mph accompanying any thunderstorm and maybe a tornado as well.

The timeline is roughly 6 p.m. through about midnight. Once the storms clear, much cooler and drier air will push in behind the system for Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis urged residents to make preparations for their homes and property ahead of the severe weather event.

Patronis issued the following reminders and tips:



Make sure to stock up on food and water and take only what you need

Never run a generator inside or too close to your home or garage

Take photos of items in your home to help make the recovery process easier

Gather all insurance, financial and other important documents and secure them in plastic bags

Secure outdoor objects, such as grills and lawn furniture, so that it cannot get displaced by high winds

Use carbon monoxide detectors. Since carbon monoxide can be produced by a number of fuel-burning devices, it’s important to have carbon monoxide alarms on every level of your home. This will ensure every person in the home can hear and be alerted to the emergency

