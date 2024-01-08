Strong storms possible Tuesday, followed by cooler weather later this week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Strong storms heading toward South Florida as we head into Tuesday evening. But ahead of that system for Monday, we will see increasing clouds.

It'll be a seasonal day with temperatures in the mid 70s.

The winds do start to pick up as the day goes on. It will be quite windy tonight and tomorrow, with winds around 40 miles per hour.

For tomorrow with the south wind, it's warm and humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Then tomorrow evening a strong cold front will come through. That could bring us a round of stronger storms.

We could see winds in excess of 60 miles per hour with any thunderstorm, and maybe a tornado as well.

The timeline is roughly 6 p.m. through about midnight. Once the storms clear, much cooler and drier air will push in behind the system for Wednesday.

By Thursday, a few showers will move in. And then we'll have another front come through on Saturday. That will cool some spots into the 40s by Sunday morning.