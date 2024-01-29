Fort Pierce to open cold weather shelter Jan. 29-31

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — With chilly weather in the forecast for the next few days, Fort Pierce will open a cold weather shelter to assist those in need.

In partnership with St. Lucie County and the city of Fort Pierce, In the Image of Christ will be operating an emergency cold weather shelter at the Percy Peek Gym, located at 2902 Ave. D.

The WPTV First Alert weather team is forecasting temperatures across the Treasure Coast will drop in the 40s during the evening hours of Jan. 29-31.

The shelter at Percy Peek Gym will be open at 5 p.m. and close at 8 a.m.

For those who need transportation to the temporary shelter, the Area Regional Transit will have free vehicles providing transportation at the locations below starting at 6 p.m. and tentatively ending at 8 p.m.:



Port St. Lucie Intermodal Station, 395 Southeast Deacon Ave. in Port St. Lucie

Prima Vista Crossing Bus Stop on Prima Vista, east of U.S. Highway 1

Pinewood Park, 820 Sunrise Blvd. in Fort Pierce

Kilmer Branch Library, 101 Melody Lane in Fort Pierce

Publix Plaza at Taylor Creek, 1851 N U.S. Highway 1 in Fort Pierce

Percy Peek Gym, 2902 Avenue D in Fort Pierce

For more information about the shelter at Percy Peek Gym, contact Pastor Hazel Hoylman with In the Image of Christ at 772-359-9653.

Residents are advised to bring pets inside overnight during these cold evenings.

The St. Lucie County's Animal Safety staff reminds residents that it is illegal to leave pets tethered outside unsupervised, regardless of the temperature.