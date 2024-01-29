Chilly weather returns to South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Chilly and blustery Monday as the day kicks off in the low to mid 50s.

A brisk northwest wind will keep temperatures below average this afternoon. Monday's highs only in the 60s with lots of sunshine.

Even colder temperatures are expected Monday night. Forecast lows dipping into the 40s from the Treasure Coast through Palm Beach County by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon will still remain on the cool side, then back to near-normal temperatures by the end of the week.

WPTV WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Jan. 29, 2024.

High pressure is taking over for the week, so this dry and stable pattern is sticking around, but it will remain windy throughout the week.

The next chance for showers will be later in the upcoming weekend.