Events canceled, beaches closed due to severe weather threat

Several popular events in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast have been canceled this weekend because of the threat of severe weather.

In West Palm Beach, the city's weekly GreenMarket on Saturday has been called off, and the ferris wheel at Sandi Tree will be closed Friday and Saturday.

The Boca Raton Holiday Boat Parade on Saturday has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

In Delray Beach, "Dirty Dancing Live" at Old School Square on Friday night has been postponed, and organizers are hoping to reschedule.

The Lake Worth Beach Pier is closed until further notice due to windy conditions.

The Port of Palm Beach is temporarily closed to inbound traffic "due to adverse weather conditions," the U.S. Coast Guard said.

"The restrictions will be lifted upon improved conditions," the agency said in a social media post.

On the Treasure Coast, Holiday Lights at the Port St. Lucie Botanical Gardens is canceled through Sunday, and the Polar Express in the Park in Stuart is also canceled Saturday.

The Martin County Christmas Boat Parade has been canceled for Saturday, and has been rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 23.

In Indian River County, the annual Christmas boat parade scheduled for Saturday night has been called off. At this point, there are no plans to reschedule the event.

Public beaches in Indian River County will be closed to swimmers Friday and Saturday due to rough surf, strong rip currents, and heavy shore break.