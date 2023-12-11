Watch Now
'Dirty Dancing' concert happening Friday at Old School Square

Prepare to have the time of your life! Dust off your dancing shoes and get ready to experience the iconic Dirty Dancing film in a whole new way. This morning, T.A. Walker is shining a light in Delray Beach, where the stage is set for an electrifying film-to-concert event.
Posted at 10:25 AM, Dec 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-11 10:38:19-05

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Get ready to mambo your way down memory lane with "Dirty Dancing," which is coming to Old School Square.

"It's going to be basically the film playing on a giant screen in the back with dancers and singers performing the soundtrack in front of it," Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority Director Marketing Suzanne Boyd said. "We're really excited. It's going to be such a cool show. It's only one stop happening in South Florida and that's here in Delray Beach.”

The classic film will be played on a full-sized cinema screen accompanied by a live band and singers performing the film’s iconic songs. "Dirty Dancing" in concert promises to bring a thrilling new and unique experience to the 80s classic.

"Events like Dirty Dancing LIVE, bring a new audience an opportunity for our community, our residents and visitors to a place and that maybe they've never been to before," Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Laura Simon said, "and then from there, they're going to discover our downtown.”

Tickets start at $29, gates open at 6 p.m. and it is a rain or shine event.

For more information about "Dirty Dancing LIVE in Concert," click here.

