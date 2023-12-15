Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Indian River County public beaches closed Friday, Saturday due to weather

Public beaches will reopen Sunday
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
Red hurricane warning flags flying at the beach.
Posted at 9:03 PM, Dec 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-14 21:04:36-05

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Public beaches in Indian River County will be closed to swimmers Friday and Saturday due to rough surf, strong rip currents and heavy shore break.

The announcement comes as windy and wet conditions are expected to worsen Saturday into the night and early Sunday morning.

Double red flags will fly Friday and Saturday warning that beaches are closed to swimmers.

Public beaches will reopen Sunday with one red flag warning advising of rough surf and strong winds. Strong swimmers should use caution in the water on that day.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Big gnarly windchop this week

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019