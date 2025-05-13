EF0 tornado with 85 mph winds touches down in The Acreage, snapping large pine trees 'near the trunk'

THE ACREAGE, Fla. — Officials with the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that a brief EF0 tornado touched down Monday evening in The Acreage.

The NWS said that the tornado was spawned by a "supercell thunderstorm" that moved northeast across Palm Beach County from Lion Country Safari through the city of Westlake and into The Acreage.

Officials said the storm did not produce a continuous tornado, but "brief EF0 level touchdowns" were identified.

The tornado, which began at 6:12 p.m. and ended five minutes later, had peak winds of 85 mph with a path length of 5.11 miles and a width of 10 yards.

"In general, the majority of the damage was located in The Acreage and was confined to minor tree damage at the low end of the EF0 scale," the NWS report said. "There were however a couple of locations where large pines were snapped near the trunk, resulting in a high-end EF0 classification."

No injuries were reported from the twister.