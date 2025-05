WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The National Weather Service has confirmed that the tornado warning expired at 8:00 p.m. Monday.

Expect heavy rain and thunderstorms throughout the evening.

Please be advised that Palm Beach County will remain under a flood watch until May 13 at 9:00 a.m.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

WPTV WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR STORMS INTO THE EVENING