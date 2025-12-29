Cold weather shelters to open in St. Lucie, Martin counties

A strong cold front is heading toward Florida this week, prompting cold-weather shelters to open on the Treasure Coast.

Martin County

County officials in Martin County said their shelter will be open at the Gertrude Walden Child Care Center in Stuart two nights this week.

Shelter operating hours



Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, 6 p.m. - 7 a.m.

﻿Wednesday night to Thursday morning, 6 p.m. - 7 a.m.

The Gertrude Walden Child Care Center is located at 601 Southeast Lake Street in Stuart.

Martin County officials said transportation pickup will be available at Love and Hope in Action (LAHIA), located at 1760 Southeast Salerno Road, starting at 5:30 p.m.

St. Lucie County

A cold weather shelter will also be available this week in St. Lucie County.

In the Image of Christ will be operating an emergency cold weather shelter at the Percy Peek Gym, located at 2902 Ave. D. in Fort Pierce.

The shelter is scheduled to open on Tuesday at 5 p.m. and close at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

For individuals who need transportation to the temporary shelter, the Area Regional Transit (ART) will have free vehicles providing transportation at the following locations starting at 6 p.m. and tentatively ending at 8 p.m.:



Port St. Lucie Intermodal Station, 395 SE Deacon Ave. in Port St. Lucie

Prima Vista Crossing Bus Stop on Prima Vista, east of U.S. 1

Pinewood Park, 820 Sunrise Blvd. in Fort Pierce

Kilmer Branch Library, 101 Melody Lane in Fort Pierce

Publix Plaza at Taylor Creek, 1851 North U.S. 1 in Fort Pierce

Percy Peek Gym, 2902 Avenue D in Fort Pierce

For more information about the emergency cold weather shelter at Percy Peek Gym, contact Pastor Hazel Hoylman with In the Image of Christ at 772-359-9653.