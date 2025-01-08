Chilly temps not keeping people from enjoying the outdoors in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — It's chilly outside, "Florida style," and the cool weather hasn't stopped bingo players at Benny's On The Beach.

"Bingo," a woman screams out.

Elsewhere, Cheri Cohen was relaxing on Lake Worth Beach Tuesday afternoon in a sweatshirt.

James Bailey/WPTV Cheri Cohen describes being on the beach when it's cool outside.

"I'm always on the beach, OK," she said. "But this is when it's crisp and delicious and you just feel alive."

A cold front has moved in with cool air and gusty winds in South Florida. Everywhere you look people are wearing hats, sweatshirts to heavy coats.

Jill Josephson and her husband, Ron, hopped on a flight from Maryland to beat the conditions up north.

"I think when we left it was 20 degrees, about to snow, windchill negative 7, this is beautiful," Jill Josephson said.

Ron Josephson said he'll take these conditions anytime.

"This is cold, but it's still pleasurable," he said.

James Bailey/WPTV Jill Josephson says she and her husband took left snowy conditions up north and welcomed the sunshine in South Florida.

According to WPTV First Alert Weather Meteorologist James Wieland we struggled to get into the 60s today, even with sunny skies.

The cold air didn't mean much to surfers, because there were plenty in the ocean Tuesday.

The cold front brings the energy, and we get to surf the best waves of the year other than hurricanes," Eric Rydleski said.

You can't beat those conditions for a fun time.