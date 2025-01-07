Floridians out buying warm clothing in anticipation of cold weather

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — We're about to get hit with a cold snap that's expected to last all week. The change in temperature has prompted many people to head out and buy a coat.

"They told me about the cold weather," David Fowler said.

Fowler said he's a Floridian through and through. When he heard cold weather is on the way he went shopping for a jacket.

"I also got me a hat and then gloves," he said.

Smart move for Fowler.

WPTV Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle said the temperature will hover around the 40s to 50s overnight. Come sunrise it's going to be chilly and breezy, and you can expect these below normal temperatures to last till Friday.



Murray is in the Columbia store to buy a jacket. He's heading back to the University of Florida for school.

"I haven't had winter clothes in about ever. I've never had winter clothes," he said.

At the Tanger Outlets in West Palm Beach you can choose between the ready and the not so ready.

Julie Kagan just moved down from New Jersey. She said she's ready.



"I'm extremely prepared, because I have my winter coat, my scarf and my gloves. I'm totally here ready to be in Florida in the cold weather," she said.