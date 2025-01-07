Big cool-down this week, temps below average

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cold front has moved south of the area this morning and cooler air is rushing in on a gusty northwest wind. High temps will struggle to get into the 60s under mostly sunny skies. There will also be a bit of a wind chill that will make it feel about 5 degrees cooler.

Tuesday night will be chilly also as temps dip down into the 40s area-wide under mostly clear skies.

Wednesday we will warm back up into the low 70s, and some clouds will return.

Thursday will cool down again with a reinforcing shot of cool air moving in. Lows in the 40s/50s and highs in the 60s.

Warming up on Friday and Saturday ahead of the next cold front. Highs will top out into the mid-upper 70s, lows will come up into the 50s and 60s. Rain chances go up Saturday as the next front moves south.

Turning much colder again on Sunday and Monday. Highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

