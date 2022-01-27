Blame Canada for the arctic air this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The cold outbreak this weekend rivals the cold of early January 2010.

WPTV Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle said anyone living in South Florida at the time remembers it well. Many unofficial reports and photos of snowflakes. Although very different from January 1977, when measurable snow was reported all the way to Miami.

This weekend, freezing temperatures are possible in parts of South Florida.

The cold front is moving in Saturday, with highs only in the low 60s. With the winds picking up, it will feel even cooler.

Weagle said Sunday temperatures will be down to the 30s and 40s and highs in the 60s with sunny skies.

The graphic below shows our weekend weather is currently over Baffin Island at the Arctic Circle and it's heading this way.

NOOA

According to NOAA, the source region of the air mass following the front is from northern Canada, and is expected to move directly southward from the Northern Plains into Florida this weekend.

"Thankfully, it will warm up before it gets here, but its origins are fascinating," Weagle said.

Currently, it is 28 degrees at Pond Inlet Baffin Island.

