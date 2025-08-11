Before the kids head out the door to the bus stop, here are some things you may want to keep in mind with Monday's weather.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL FORECAST: What you should know for the 1st day of school

While showers won't be as numerous on Monday, there is still the chance for a few coastal downpours in the morning. You may want to have the umbrella on standby.

WPTV

Temperatures around 7 a.m. will be in the mid-70s in the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee, with the Palm Beaches in the upper 70s.

Outdoor recess? While there's a good chance the region will be dry around lunchtime, we can't rule out the chance for an isolated downpour with rumbles of thunder.

wWPTV

As the sea breeze moves on shore in the afternoon, a couple of storms will ignite along it. Around bus time, watch for these thunderstorms in mainly inland areas as well as in the Treasure Coast. Temperatures will be near 90.

While the kids will most likely not need long sleeves or a jacket outside, it's a good idea to pack a sweater or sweatshirt for when they are in the cool A.C. Also, don't forget to pack a water bottle.

We wish all the kids and school staff a happy and safe first day of school!