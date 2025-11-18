Fatal crash involving motorcycle, truck in Martin County causes road closures

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — At least one person was killed after a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck in Martin County on Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.

According to a 1:30 p.m. Facebook post, deputies, traffic investigators and Martin County Fire Rescue responded to the intersection of Allapattah Road and Martin Highway.

Authorities said the roadway is heavily impacted with the following closures/reroutes:



Northbound Allapattah Road from Warfield Boulevard is closed

Eastbound 714 at Fox Brown is being rerouted

Westbound traffic from I-95 onto 714 is shut down

Southbound traffic is being sent east

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use caution as emergency personnel investigate the scene.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

No other details were immediately available.