Weak cold front keeps temperatures and humidity comfortable

WPTV
Dry cold front moves in early Wednesday. The rain chance remains at 0% and low humidity returns.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Alerts: none.

A weak front moving through today which will keep temperatures and humidity in check for now.

Wednesday we will see a weak cold front move through, no rain is expected with it, just a slight increase in clouds as it passes. Temperatures will only drop a couple degrees, and humidity will lower some. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

Thursday and Friday temps will drop just a few degrees, in the low 80s with lower and comfortable humidity. Low temps stay in the 60s and rain chances stay out of the forecast. By Friday the onshore wind will pick up to breezy conditions.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

The weekend will warm up a bit again, in the mid 80s and stay mostly sunny with increasing humidity and breezy conditions. The breezy onshore wind will create beach and boating hazards all weekend.

