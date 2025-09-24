Watching the tropics while rip currents and storm chances remain high

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Life-threatening rip currents remain a big concern along our east coast beaches.

Long period swells from distant Hurricane Gabrielle are keeping the surf rough, and conditions will stay dangerous through at least midweek.

Even when the weather looks nice, the water can be deceiving. If you are heading to the beach, it is safest to stay out of the ocean.

Afternoon showers and storms will continue to bubble up across the area each day, driven by sea breezes and deep tropical moisture.

The strongest storms could bring frequent lightning, gusty winds, and heavy downpours that may cause brief flooding in poor drainage spots.

Temperatures stay on the hot side, running slightly above normal. Highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s across much of the area, with feels-like temperatures climbing near the triple digits before storms develop.

Overnight lows remain warm and muggy, in the mid to upper 70s.

Looking toward the weekend and early next week, the tropics will be worth watching closely.

A disturbance near the Caribbean could develop as it moves toward the Bahamas, while another system lingers farther east.

Forecast confidence is still low on where these systems will go or how they may interact, but at the very least, Florida’s east coast should expect continued rough surf and rip current risks.

It is a reminder that we are in the peak of hurricane season, so now is the time to make sure your emergency plan is in place.