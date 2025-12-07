Warm Sunday turns unsettled as a front approaches

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Fog and low clouds may once again form early this morning.

Light winds and lingering low-level moisture are giving us the setup for areas of patchy to locally dense fog through around sunrise. Visibility could drop below a mile in spots before conditions quickly improve after sunrise.

Today starts quiet and warm as a cold front slowly pushes toward the region. Southerly to southwesterly winds ahead of the boundary will keep temperatures running above normal, with highs climbing back into the middle 80s.

Rain chances begin to rise this evening as the front reaches Lake Okeechobee, with scattered showers expected overnight. The more widespread rounds of rain arrive Monday, especially from the morning through early afternoon.

Clouds and rainfall will help bring temperatures down a bit Monday, with highs closer to the low 80s.

Behind the front, Tuesday brings noticeably cooler and drier air. Morning lows will fall into the mid 50s inland and mid 60s along the coast, with afternoon highs struggling to get out of the middle to upper 70s.

Pleasant and mostly dry weather holds through midweek as high pressure settles over the region.

We are tracking the potential of another cold front late next week into the following weekend.