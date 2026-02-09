News conference after good Samaritan saves pregnant woman from submerged car along I- 95 in Martin County

WATCH LIVE BELOW:

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is sharing more details on Monday after a pregnant woman was rescued from a vehicle that plunged into a waterway along Interstate 95 last week.

According to Martin County Fire Rescue, the incident happened just before 8 a.m. Friday near the 112-mile marker on I-95.

A vehicle left the roadway and became fully submerged in a pond near the weigh station.

Officials said as the car began to sink, a Good Samaritan who witnessed the crash immediately jumped into action.

"We were told the witness swam roughly 30 feet from the shore to reach the vehicle. He was able to reach the driver, whom he recognized was pregnant, and open the door. Thankfully, he successfully pulled her to safety before the car was completely lost under the water," according to a Facebook post on the Martin County Fire Rescue page.

Crews arrived and took the driver to a local trauma center with serious injuries.

A fire rescue dive team entered the water to conduct a secondary search of the vehicle and assist with recovery operations.

"We are incredibly grateful for the bravery shown by this citizen. His quick decision to swim out and reach the driver undoubtedly changed the outcome of this incident," fire rescue said.

Stay with WPTV.com and WPTV News for updates.