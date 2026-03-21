Warm, dry weather continues with dangerous rip currents this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure is settling across South Florida this weekend, bringing a stretch of quiet, warm, and very dry weather for the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches.

Skies will stay mostly clear with plenty of sunshine, allowing temperatures to steadily climb each afternoon.

Highs today reach the upper 70s to mid 80s, with even warmer air building in Sunday and early next week as many inland spots push into the mid to upper 80s.

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This dry pattern is being driven by strong high pressure overhead, which is also limiting cloud cover and rain chances. In fact, rain is not expected through the weekend, and humidity levels will drop enough to create fire-sensitive conditions across the region.

Even with lighter winds, the combination of dry air and warm temperatures means vegetation can dry out quickly, so extra caution is advised. At the beaches, conditions remain dangerous despite the nice weather. A persistent northeast swell is keeping a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic coastline.

Even experienced swimmers are urged to stay out of the water, as these currents can quickly pull you away from shore. Looking ahead, the pattern begins to shift slightly by the middle of next week.

A weak front will attempt to move into Florida around Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing a small increase in moisture and a slight chance for a few showers, mainly north of the Palm Beaches and toward the Treasure Coast.

Rainfall looks limited at this point, and most areas will only see brief, spotty activity if anything develops.

Temperatures will remain above normal through the week, with highs continuing in the 80s and even a few inland locations nearing 90 degrees by late week.