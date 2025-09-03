Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TROPICS: Tropical wave expected to develop by the end of week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A tropical wave in the far eastern Atlantic remains disorganized at this time. However, conditions are becoming more favorable for development, and a tropical depression or storm could form by the end of the week.

The National Hurricane Center is giving this system a 70% chance of development in the next week. The next name on deck is Gabrielle.

Initially, the storm will track westward across the tropical Atlantic for a few days and is expected to be near the Caribbean in about a week. After that, it's still too early to tell where it will end up and how strong it will get.

