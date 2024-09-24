'We are ready': This is what Indian River County is doing to prepare for Helene

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV's Romelo Styles met with Indian River County leaders to find out they're preparing for any severe weather associated with Helene.

A tropical storm watch was issued for the Treasure Coast and Lake Okeechobee Monday evening, as Helene makes its way to the southern Gulf of Mexico.

The county said it's not too worried about major impacts, but they are monitoring the forecast.

Officials said they begin preparing well before hurricane season, clearing storm drains and unstable trees that might be problematic.

Over the last year, a major focus has been restoring the dunes along seven miles of shoreline, the dune restoration project, they say will help protect homes, businesses and infrastructure.

"We're not expecting that right now," Rachel Ivey said. "But if the storm was to make a turn and it comes this way, we are ready."

WPTV Indian River County senior emergency management planner Rachel Ivey says they prepare year-round for a storm.

Ivey is the senior emergency management planner. She said they try to stay ready, so they don't have to get ready.

"We actually prepare all year round," she said. "When it's not hurricane season, we're doing the off season type of things."

Ivey said they train year round and they also make sure to engage the public to make sure everyone knows what to do if or when severe weather hits the county.

"Talks and presentations to the public trying to make sure that they understand what they need to do and how to prepare," she said.

Our viewing area will feel impacts from Helene between Wednesday and Friday.

We'll start to see the outer bands on Wednesday as storm moves into Gulf. That will continue into Thursday with the threat of severe weather, gusty winds, and heavy downpours.

