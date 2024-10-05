Tropical Depression 14 formed in Gulf of Mexico

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The National Weather Service has officially declared Invest 92-L as Tropical Depression Fourteen. It is not a tropical storm because the winds are less than 39 mph. If it becomes a tropical storm, the next name is Milton.

The depression is forecast to quickly intensify across the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center expects this to be at or near major hurricane strength when it reaches the west coast of the Florida Peninsula by the middle of next week. An increased risk of life-threatening storm surges and wind impacts are expected for the area.

Here's what you need to know locally:

Flooding will be our primary threat, specifically starting on Tuesday, as the ground will be highly saturated from Sunday and Monday's rainfall.

Rainfall totals could be between 5 to 8 inches from late weekend through mid-week with higher amounts possible.

Wednesday through Friday will also become very windy, with northeast winds picking up to 30-40 mph and then just slowly tapering off next weekend. This will cause rough, dangerous boating conditions, rip currents and some coastal beach erosion.

There is a high risk for rip currents in the Palm Beaches this weekend and the risk will remain elevated for the next several days.

Remember, do not drive through flooded streets, it's easy to confuse them with canals.



Stay with the WPTV First Alert Weather team for the latest developments and possible impacts on Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.