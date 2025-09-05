Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TROPICS: Tropical wave in Atlantic has 50% chance to develop this weekend

WPTV 5AM Tropics update, Sept. 5, 2025
Tropics update Sept. 5, 2025
Tropics Sept. 5, 2025
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We are tracking Tropical Wave Invest 91-L in the eastern tropical Atlantic that the National Hurricane Center says now has a 50% chance of developing into a tropical depression this weekend, and an 80% chance within the next week. The next name is Gabrielle.

The system is causing a cluster of showers and thunderstorms to the north of the center, moving west at 5-10 mph, but it is still disorganized.

Tropics satellite Sept. 5, 2025


By the middle or end of next week, the system could be near the Lesser Antilles, so people in that area should keep an eye on how it develops. After that, it's still too early to tell where it will end up and how strong it will get.

Models do strengthen it into a hurricane, but until a center forms, the potential track will be tough to pin down.

Spaghetti model 91-L Sept. 5, 2025

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

