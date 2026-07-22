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TROPICS: Tropical Storm Bertha to make landfall in Louisiana today

TS Bertha cone July 21, 2026
WPTV
TS Bertha cone July 21, 2026
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WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tropical Storm Bertha is expected to make landfall on the Louisiana later today. Maximum sustained winds have decreased overnight, nearing 50 mph with higher gusts. It is currently crawling west at a slow pace of 5 mph. Most of the rain and thunderstorm activity is located south of the center of the storm, in the Gulf, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center.

On the forecast track, Bertha will continue to move west near or along the northern Gulf Coast during the next couple of days. Isolated areas of flash flooding remain possible through early Friday along the central to the western Gulf Coast from western Florida to southern Texas along with dangerous swells along the Gulf coast.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Storm Satellite.png

While South Florida remains well outside Bertha's direct impact zone, swells generated by the storm are already affecting Florida's Gulf Coast and will likely spread westward throughout the week, creating life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Gradual weakening is forecast to continue over the next several days.

For the latest tropical weather updates and local impacts to South Florida, stay with WPTV.com and the WPTV First Alert Weather team.

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

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