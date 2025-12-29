Man drowns while swimming at Blowing Rocks Preserve on Jupiter Island

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A man drowned while swimming Monday at Blowing Rocks Preserve on Jupiter Island, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

The Martin County sheriff said the victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to an area hospital but later died.

The name of the man has not been released.

Rip current warnings are in effect for the entire Treasure Coast on Monday.

Please heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. Entering the surf is strongly discouraged.

Monday's drowning comes a week after Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue saved a man's life near Carlin Park in Jupiter.