Tropical Storm Imelda strengthens, expected to become hurricane today

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tropical Storm Imelda is intensifying as it begins to turn eastward towards Bermuda.

As of the National Hurricane Center's (NHC) 5 a.m. advisory, Imelda is about 755 miles west-southwest of Bermuda, moving northeast at 7 mph. It is sustaining maximum winds of 70 mph.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Bermuda as the area prepares for potential direct impacts from the storm. The storm is expected to pick up speed tonight.

Locally, swells from Imelda have prompted hazardous beach and boating conditions. A Small Craft Advisory has been issued for coastal waters due to seas of 8-11 ft and higher offshore. A High Surf Advisory has also been issued for the Treasure Coast with large breaking waves of 6-8 ft through the next several days. Stay out of the waters as there is a high rip current risk and dangerous surfing conditions.

Tropical Weather Here's why Imelda has environmentalists worried Jon Shainman

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Hurricane Humberto is continuing to move north-northwest at 17 mph as a Category 2. The storm is expected to turn north and then further east on Wednesday and Thursday.