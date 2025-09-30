Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

Tropical Storm Imelda strengthens, expected to become hurricane today

Imelda is expected to become a hurricane Tuesday
Tropical Storm Imelda is gaining strength as it starts to turn east towards Bermuda
Imelda begins to move east towards Bermuda
Tropical Storm Imelda Sept. 30, 2025
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tropical Storm Imelda is intensifying as it begins to turn eastward towards Bermuda.

As of the National Hurricane Center's (NHC) 5 a.m. advisory, Imelda is about 755 miles west-southwest of Bermuda, moving northeast at 7 mph. It is sustaining maximum winds of 70 mph.

Imelda

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Bermuda as the area prepares for potential direct impacts from the storm. The storm is expected to pick up speed tonight.

Locally, swells from Imelda have prompted hazardous beach and boating conditions. A Small Craft Advisory has been issued for coastal waters due to seas of 8-11 ft and higher offshore. A High Surf Advisory has also been issued for the Treasure Coast with large breaking waves of 6-8 ft through the next several days. Stay out of the waters as there is a high rip current risk and dangerous surfing conditions.

Environmentalists, sea turtle nests

Tropical Weather

Here's why Imelda has environmentalists worried

Jon Shainman

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Hurricane Humberto is continuing to move north-northwest at 17 mph as a Category 2. The storm is expected to turn north and then further east on Wednesday and Thursday.

Humberto

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned, generic

WPTV takes a look back at historic tornado outbreak
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Pair of storms to bring swell this week

James Wieland