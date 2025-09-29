Surfers ride Tropical Storm Imelda's waves while environmentalists worry about sea turtle nests

Tropical Storm Imelda may be staying well offshore, but its presence is creating a mixed reaction along Florida's coast — delighting adventure seekers while raising concerns among environmentalists.

The storm brought consistent winds of 15 to 25 mph, creating what wing foilers call a "sweet spot" at the jetty in Fort Pierce.

WATCH BELOW: Sea turtle nests threatened by Tropical Storm Imelda's waves

Sea turtle nests threatened by Tropical Storm Imelda's waves

Andrew Cope was among those who flocked to the jetty on Monday to take advantage of the conditions with his wingfoil.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

"It's like a magic carpet ride. You go floating over the ocean. It is the most magical feeling in the world," Cope said. "Everybody you can see was watching the storm. We're all amateur meteorologists."

To the north in Indian River County, environmentalists are focused on what lies beneath the sand rather than surfing over the waves.

Olivia Redding with Coastal Connections in Vero Beach showed WPTV a sea turtle nest that had sand piled on top of it after Hurricane Erin reached Category 5 strength in the Atlantic last month. Redding's conservation nonprofit focuses on sea turtle survival.

"So this was the original stake," Redding said, pointing to markers used to track nests. "So we put in an extra stake so we can still tell where it is," Redding said.

This has been a record-breaking year for sea turtle nesting in Indian River County. As of this week, more than 11,400 Loggerhead, Green and Leatherback nests have been counted.

Rough surf has taken chunks out of the beach and brought waves crashing near nests, creating potential problems for the developing eggs located just north of Humiston Park.

"Some washover can cool down a nest, more males hatch. But if there's too much washover, it can drown the eggs," Redding said.

There is still one more month in sea turtle nesting season, so if you'd like to do your part, keep your distance from adult turtles and hatchlings, and make sure to comply with sea turtle lightning ordinances in your area.