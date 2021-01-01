Born/Raised:

Escondido, California

Tucson Arizona

Education:

Broadcast Journalism, University of Arizona

Broadcast Meteorology, Mississippi State University

Experience:

Bakersfield, California

Kahtia Hall was born in California and raised in the Sonoran Desert of Tucson, Arizona. She went to school in her hometown, graduating from the University of Arizona with a degree in Broadcast Journalism (Bear Down!).

After graduating, she moved to Bakersfield, California, spending four years forecasting for the Kern County community as the weekend and mid-day meteorologist. While working in Bakersfield, she went back to school to get her degree in meteorology through Mississippi State University.

She is very excited to live in South Florida, joining Storm Team 5 as the 7-9 a.m. /11 a.m. meteorologist.

Living close to the beach with warm weather year-round has always been a dream of hers. She hates the cold, and is looking forward to warming up as much as she can under the Florida sun!

Follow her on Facebook and Twitter (links at top), or email her at kahtia.hall@wptv.com.